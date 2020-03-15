[Videos] Lagos explosion not connected with NNPC pipeline ―Fire service

Kindly Share This Story:

…Effect massive, several people trapped

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following the widespread speculation of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC pipeline explosion in the early hours of Sunday in Lagos, the State’s Fire Service has dispelled the speculation, saying it was an implosion that occurred and “everything is being put under control.”

In the reports going viral on social media, many people were feared dead and several collapsed buildings in an NNPC Oil pipeline explosion which rocked Abule Ado area of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, with the impact felt as far as 15km away.

The incident was gathered to have happened around 8.45 am, Sunday.

The incident was reminiscent of January 27th, 2002, Ikeja Military Cantonment bomb blast, when an armoury at the military base, containing “high calibre bombs” went up in flames at about 6.00 pm killing about 1,100 people in the process.

However, in a prompt response, the state fire service, through their Facebook account announced thus, “implosion in Lagos: Lagos State Fire Service is assuring the general public that the implosion is not connected with pipeline but buildings on Fire in Ado Soba, Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin and the situation is under control.”

According to the spokesman of the state fire service, Mr.Amodu, “Though, the effect was massive as people are currently trapped in the inferno which cause is yet to be determined. But I can tell you, it is connected with NNPC pipeline.

“Though, right now we have contacted authorities of NNPC to shut down supply through the nearby pipeline in the area which they obliged immediately in order to reduce possible incidents of carnage.

‘We gave mobilized our men in collaboration with other emergency responders to site in order to rescue lives as well as salvage properties.”

Also, Federal Fire Service on its official twitter handle, @Fedfireng stated, “We are in touch with our men in Fire Stations around Badagry and Festac, we are trying to gather more information as regards the reported explosion in Lagos State, Nigeria. We are on it.”

Meanwhile, people were feared to be dead, there has been no case of any casualty at press time as rescue operations on-going.

No pipeline explosion in Lagos – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has explained that the explosion which occurred on Sunday at Abule Ado, Trade Fair axis, Lagos State was not caused by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) oil pipeline.

The Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, said this in an interview.

He explained that the explosion was not connected to pipeline vandalism. He stated that the pipeline passing through the area had been shut down by NNPC on getting the information of the fire incident. He confirmed that several buildings kilometers away were affected.

He said “From the information given by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service who are currently on ground, the implosion is not connected to pipeline but might have occurred in a factory located in the Abule Ado area.

“Emergency responders are on ground while others are still on their way to the scene. The situation is under control and we hope to get more information soon to ascertain its cause.”

