VIDEO: Blackout at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Wednesday morning

By Lawani Mikairu

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos was in the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday) thrown into complete darkness as there was a total power outage at the airport.

The terminal, where both incoming and outgoing passengers are processed, was without light. A video clip of the outage sent to Vanguard showed passengers bumping into each other in the darkness as they were trying to get their luggage and go through the Customs process.

As at the time of filing this report, the reaction of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, is being awaited. The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henritta Yakubu did not pick Vanguard calls to her phone either did she return SMS sent to her.

