Vanguard Postpones Economic Discourse and Personality Of The Year Awards

The Management of Vanguard Newspapers regrets to announce the postponement of the Economic Discourse earlier scheduled to hold Thursday and Personality of the Year Awards ceremony slated for Friday.

We were constrained to postpone both events in observance of global health concern over the rampaging Coronavirus pandemic (Covid 19) which is spreading to every part of the world including our country.

In observance of both the federal and state instructions on how to curtail the virus and stop community infection, we had to postpone both events.

New dates will be announced later.

Signed:

Gbenga Adefaye

General Manager/ Editor in Chief

