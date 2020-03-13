Uzodinma swears in Imo first female chief judge

Kindly Share This Story:

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Friday sworn in Justice Ijeoma Agugua as the state’s first female chief judge.

In his address at the ceremony held in Owerri, Uzodinma reiterated his resolve to make the state judiciary one of the best in the country and encourage its autonomy.

He said: “Judiciary is an important arm of government, and if our democracy must grow with its attendant dividends, we must have an efficient judiciary.

“This is why every government must take seriously the leadership and membership of the judicial arm of government.”

The governor reassured the people of the state that the judiciary would enjoy full autonomy as enshrined in the constitution under his watch.

READ ALSO: Uzodinma sends list of commissioner nominees to Imo Assembly

“I am not unaware of the little bickering here and there in the past. The past government in the state could not foster a robust relationship with the judiciary, in my own time, it will be different,” he added.

While congratulating the acting chief judge on her appointment, Uzodinma urged her to improve on all the things her immediate predecessor put in place and possibly drive new ideas that would take the state judiciary to greater heights.

“The Imo judiciary must be the best under my watch, I will give you all the necessary support to ensure that you have an outfit worthy of commendation,” the governor concluded. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: