Breaking News
Translate

Gov Uzodinma appoints more 8 special advisers, 8 senior special assistants

On 12:16 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Uzodinma
Hope Uzodinma

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has approved the appointment of the following persons as Special Advisers (SA) and Senior Special Assistant (SSA). The appointment approval letter addressed to the Secretary of Imo State Government was dated today 14th, March 2020.

Also read: DEPOSITION OF SANUSI: It’s sad, state legislators aiding abuse of power – Ubani

They are:

Special Adviser Nominees (SA) Nominees

1) Celia Osakwe Hibbert

2) Aloysius Nnabugo

3) Dr Samuelson Emehibe

4) Dr Obianuju Nwokejiobi

5) Chief Kenneth Okafor

6) Tanan Biaduo

7) Hon Dan Ikpeazu

8) Bar Austin Nnawuihe

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Nominees

1) Franklyn Oparaji

2) Charles Ebuonuma

3) Chimezie Nweke

4) Mrs Chika Ibekwe

5) Franca Uzodinma

6) Hon Bar Lodrick Chukwudi Eneh

7) Bar M D Zubairu

8) Mrs Ihemdi Ngozi

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!