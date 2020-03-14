The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has approved the appointment of the following persons as Special Advisers (SA) and Senior Special Assistant (SSA). The appointment approval letter addressed to the Secretary of Imo State Government was dated today 14th, March 2020.
Also read: DEPOSITION OF SANUSI: It’s sad, state legislators aiding abuse of power – Ubani
They are:
Special Adviser Nominees (SA) Nominees
1) Celia Osakwe Hibbert
2) Aloysius Nnabugo
3) Dr Samuelson Emehibe
4) Dr Obianuju Nwokejiobi
5) Chief Kenneth Okafor
6) Tanan Biaduo
7) Hon Dan Ikpeazu
8) Bar Austin Nnawuihe
Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Nominees
1) Franklyn Oparaji
2) Charles Ebuonuma
3) Chimezie Nweke
4) Mrs Chika Ibekwe
5) Franca Uzodinma
6) Hon Bar Lodrick Chukwudi Eneh
7) Bar M D Zubairu
8) Mrs Ihemdi Ngozi