UTME: We’ve not cancelled results, says JAMB

…Explains why candidates’re finding it difficult to access results

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA — THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has debunked reports in some quarters that it cancelled some results of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

Consequently, the examinations body asked candidates to disregard rumours making the rounds that the results had been cancelled.

There have been fears that the examinations body may have cancelled the results of its examination conducted on Saturday, March 14, Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

JAMB also disclosed that results of the over 450,000 candidates who sat for UTME on Tuesday would be released before noon yesterday.

The fears were compounded by the inability of candidates to access the results on the JAMB’s website where it had directed candidates.

The board’s Head, Public Affairs,Dr Fabian Benjamin, who reacted to the development in a statement yesterday, explained that candidates were finding it difficult to access results because the results had been relocated from its website.

Rather, it asked candidates to check their results by sending ‘RESULT’ to 55019 and not on the Board’s website any more.

“The results of the first day was placed on the website and some fraudulent individuals were coping and manipulating it to deceive unsuspecting candidates, hence our decision to move it to the mobile platform for candidates to use their unique phone numbers used in registering for the examination to access their results,” JAMB said.

“The result of the over 450,000 candidates who sat on Tuesday will also be released before 12noon today(Wednesday). We urge the public to always cross check information provided on social media.

Results of the examination will continue to be released as examination are taken.

‘’In a few days from now, we will be concluding the 2020 exercise and we urge all candidates to be vigilant as many fraudsters who couldn’t operate successfully given the security measures put in place to secure our system will want to use every opportunity of information gap to defraud or mislead unsuspecting candidates.”

