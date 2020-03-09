Usoro: I did not submit my phones to EFCC – Witness

Kindly Share This Story:

A prosecution witness, Mrs. Idongesit Udom on Monday told a Federal High Court in Lagos that she did not submit her mobile phones to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during an investigation of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro.

The EFCC arraigned Usoro on a 10-count charge of N1.4 billion fraud.

The NBA president was first arraigned before Justice Muslim Hassan in December 2018, but the case was re-assigned to Justice Rilwan Aikawa following an application for transfer of the case.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail.

Udom, who first appeared before the court in December 2019, told the court how the money was credited to the defendant from the impress account of Akwa Ibom State government.

The witness said she got Usoro’s contact from the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on March 14, 2016, and later called the defendant to inform him about the payment.

When the trial resumed on Monday, Udom was cross-examined by the defence counsel, Mr. Offiong Offiong (SAN).

The defence counsel asked the witness, “Do you like the governor?”

She replied, “As governor of Akwa Ibom, yes.

When asked the date on which she allegedly made a call to the defendant, the witness replied that she could not recall the exact date but it was at noon.

She supplied the number with which she made the call to the defendant as 08037525858.

The defence counsel later asked again: “ You will agree with me that when you place a call to another person, there is usually a call log both in your phone and with your service provider.”

She replied, “Yes.”

However, when defence counsel asked the witness if she had submitted her phone to EFCC for investigation, she replied, “No.”

”My phones were never submitted to the EFCC; I have two phones and they were never submitted,” she said. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: