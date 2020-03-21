US vice president, wife to be tested for Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

US Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that he and his wife would be tested for coronavirus after one of his office staffers contracted the illness.

Pence said that there was little reason to believe he had been exposed to the employee, who has not been to the White House since Monday.

However, he said, “Given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon.”

Meanwhile, New Jersey became the latest American state Saturday to order residents to stay at home in a bid to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Governor Phil Murphy said all gatherings were canceled and non-essential businesses “must indefinitely close their physical stores” from 9:00 PM (0100 GMT Sunday).

The move follows effective lockdown orders in several US states, including California, New York and Illinois.

