Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

US to evacuate nationals amid Nigeria lockdown

On 8:40 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

US to evacuate nationals amid Nigeria lockdownThe US is evacuating its nationals from Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, and the capital, Abuja after the two cities were placed on a two-week lockdown in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The US embassy has tweeted that multiple emergency flights will leave the two cities this week.

READ ALSO: US begins evacuation of citizens from Nigeria over COVID-19

Those to be moved will be contacted directly and the embassy has advised all US nationals in the West African nation to stay put until they are contacted.

Also, the US embassy in South Africa has told all US nationals there to register their details online.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!