JUST IN: US begins evacuation of citizens from Nigeria over COVID-19 pandemic

The United States Mission in Nigeria has announced the commencement of evacuation of its citizens from Nigeria.

This is happening after Germany, Israel, and France evacuated their nationals following the rising cases of coronavirus disease in the country.

The Embassy confirmed the development Monday night on its official Twitter handle, @US Mission Nigeria.

It said multiple emergency flights departing from Lagos and Abuja had been confirmed for this week.

The mission asked Americans booked for the flight not to come to the airport until they had been contacted by officials.

The Twitter post read, “The US Consulate in Lagos has confirmed multiple emergency flights for this week departing from Lagos and Abuja. Please do not come to the airport until we have contacted you directly. Please shelter in place and await further information.”

