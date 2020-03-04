UPU Youthwing: Orogun community hosts Umukoro over his emergence as President

Kindly Share This Story:

Comr Umukoro Efemena Kelly is the President, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Youthwing. He emerged the president general of the youth organ of the Urhobo foremost social cultural body in January 2020 having served previously as the Secretary General and Publicity Secretary until his elevation to the position of President.

In what seems like a surprise to Umukoro, youths of Orogun under the aegis of Orogun Comrade Community, led by Comr. Orogunfere Okpako Felix and Comr. Efe Agabi as Secretary organised a powerful reception in honour of Comr. Umukoro over his emergence as the President of the youth body.

The event which was held at Umusu quarters of Orogun where Umukoro hails from was filled with funfair amidst jubilation as youths and parents trouped in their large numbers to celebrate this uncommon achiever.

The musician at the event uttered words of praise on Umukoro during his musical renditions, as he likened Umukoro to Edjenekpo, adding that Umukoro has the heart of a lion.

Umukoro in a happy mood and high spirit expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the elevation and opined that power belongs to God, saying that only God can give power and position of authority.

He thanked all members of Orogun Comrade Community and the entire community for the wonderful reception in his honour and the show of love.

Continuing, Umukoro said that the reception to honour him humbled him totally.

He went further to charge all Urhobo youths to take a clue from the Orogun Comrade community in terms of their unity and the total will to contribute their own quota to community growth.

“If all youths of Urhobo come together in such manner, the ethnic group which is the fifth largest in Nigeria cannot be penetrated by any intruder and if same energy is directed to the issue of herdsmen the senseless killings would become a thing of the past,” he averred.

