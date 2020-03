Kindly Share This Story:

The National Emergency Management Agency NEMA has said that the casualty figure at the scene of the explosion has risen to 15 as at 4pm.

NEMA Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, said the rescue operation was still ongoing.

A family of four who were on their way to church were said to be cut in the explosion.

The bodies of father, mother and two sons have been recovered.

