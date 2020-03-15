Breaking News
(Updated) Videos, Photo: Explosion rocks Abule Ado in Lagos

By Our Reporters

Some parts of Abule Ado in Amuwo-Odofin local government area, along Badagry/Mile 2 Expressway, Lagos has been affected by an explosion.

The explosion which occurred at about 8am on Sunday morning forced several residents and Christian worshipers who had gone to church in the area scampered for safety.

An all-girls boarding school around the area, Bethlehem international catholic school, was razed down.

Properties worth billions of naira destroyed while firefighters appear overpowered by the fire as three water tankers are yet to quench the fire.

