(Updated) COVID-19: 3 of Abba Kyari’s staff test positive

COVID-19: 3 of Abba Kyari’s staff test positive
Abba Kyari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THERE is palpable fears at the State House as three staff of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).

A presidential source confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, all the aides at the Vice President’s wing with the exception of his media aide did not turn up for work.

A source said the VP reported late to work on Monday afternoon unlike him.

Most of his aides had face masks and hand gloves on when they came to work on Monday.

Meanwhile, the villa is on a gradual lockdown as none essential staff have been asked to stay away.

Below is a video of the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapher leading other members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 after a brief inspection at the State House, Abuja. 24/03/2020

THe Official carport of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari found empty just as the news of his testing positive to the COVID-19 filtered in among the staff of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 24/03/2020

