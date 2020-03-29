Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigeria-born, South Africa-based Disc Jockey, DJ Bamzyriches has berated the Nigerian music industry and the practitioners for their insensitivity to the plight and aspirations of upcoming artistes, saying the industry is unkind to them.

The DJ, born Olaiya Olatunde Abdul-lateef said in a recent interview that it was one of the reasons he left the country to pursue his dream in South Africa.

“While in Nigeria it was very difficult for me to chase my dream of becoming a DJ or a singer. To blow in the Nigerian music scene is very difficult. As an upcoming artiste, everyone look down on you and make no move to help but here in South Africa it’s a different ball gall. They give you opportunities here. Since I moved here four years ago things have really changed. I have had many opportunities, including travelling to many countries of the world,” he said in a recent interview.

“In Nigeria, there are little opportunities to pursue my DJ dream so I had to relocate to chase my dream and became noticeable as an uptown DJ. As a DJ I am proud of what I have achieved so far. I plan my own gigs and events all around the world and I have my own car and all equipment to work and explore. These are things not easily achievable in Nigeria. It has been great so far here. I’ve met some DJs here that we worked together and it has been fun ..new opportunities everyday, ” he added.

Bamzyriches has worked with notable Disc Jockeys in South Africa like DJ Mophorisa, DJ Tira and many others. His quest to be a DJ began when he was just 15 years of age.

He relocated to South Africa in 2016 but started life as a professional Disc Jockey in 2018. He was born April 9, 1995 in Lagos State.

He hails from Akure South local government area of Ondo State. He grew up Sango Otta, Ogun State and attended Iganmode Grammar School, Sango Otta, Ogun State. He studied Accounting at Ekiti State University.

Vanguard

