Unveiling FEMI, Afrobeat, Hip-hop fusion star

By Ayo Oniikoyi

FEMI Oluwafemi Daniel Adebisi popularly known as FEMI, is a Nigerian born artiste based in the United States of America.

He describes his kind of music as a fusion of Afrobeat sound and hip hop. He is a rapper, songwriter, musician, and director.

Femi is a politically conscious rapper, with a unique sound that deviates from the current fad. He aims at using his music to educate and empower people and also fight oppression, as portrayed in his lyrics.

His new sound, Change, talks about the current state of the Nation and he uses this single to appeal for a better Nation while hoping for the best. This song was produced by American based producer Damien Cornwell also known as Big D.

