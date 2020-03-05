Unseen spirit made me rape my three-year-old step-daughter — suspect

Kindly Share This Story:

A 29-year-old suspect, Olusesan Adeyele on Thursday said he was under the influence of unseen forces when he defiled his three years old step-daughter.

He added that he came to his senses after he defiled her and was confused as to what to do about it.

He disclosed when the Osun State Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo paraded some suspected criminals at the Command headquarters in Osogbo.

The suspect who claimed to be a printer by training but was on an apprenticeship with lodgers in Ifetedo, Ife-South Local Government Area of Osun state he had never been involved in such activities.

“I was supposed to be at work on the said day, but the man who engaged us said there was no money to fund the trip, so I stayed back at home. I actually cannot explain what came over me. It was after I got through with her that I realised what I did was wrong.

She was crying while I was doing it but I just don’t can’t feel any pity while it lasted. I didn’t even know what I felt throughout the moment”.

Olusesan allegedly defiled the victim on February 18, 2020, while the mother went to the farm and left him in his care.

The victim, according to the Commissioner of Police, was taken to a hospital for treatment, where it was discovered she had an extensive laceration into the rectum.

He added that the suspect would be arraigned in court after a police investigation.

Similarly, the command also paraded one Idowu Adejare who was alleged to have killed James Yankume in Ikotun village, Awo, a community in Egbedore Local Government after a misunderstanding.

The suspect, according to the police also severed his victim’s head and dump it in the forest. He committed the alleged act on February 26, 2020.

However, Idowu said he killed his victim to protect himself from the deceased’s threat to kill and severe his (Idowu’s) head.

“On several occasions, James had threatened to kill me, telling me some persons have paid for my head. We argued the previous day and he repeated the same thing. So while we were fighting the next day he tried to cut my head with a cutlass but it was not penetrating.

However, when I struck him once, his head rolled on the floor. I took the head a throw it into the forest. I severed his head so that those who contracted him to kill me will see his body and know I overpowered him”, he added.

Other suspects paraded includes; two armed robbery suspects, Babatunde Odunayo, 29 and Akinola Tosin, 27, who claimed to be military personnel.

Babalola Juwon, 25, was also paraded for allegedly breaking into the houses of some victims in Ila-Oragun and carted away their belongings valued N400,000.

