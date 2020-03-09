Unizik orders Chinese teachers who travelled home to remain there

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, have ordered all its Chinese lecturers and others who travelled to China as part of the university’s exchange programme to remain there in view of the dreaded coronavirus ravaging that country and other parts of the world.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Charles Esimone told reporters yesterday in Awka that the development had led to the suspension of the course in Chinese in the institution, which had become popular in the university over the years.

Esimone said: “Some of our teachers travelled to China on vacation in December are not back and we have asked them to remain there. Also, those that are here have been asked to remain in the country and it is therefore proper to say that coronavirus has affected our Chinese programme.”

Last week, Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala announced that his ministry was monitoring movement of those who entered the state from China as part of the measure to check the spread of coronavirus

“I want to reassure our people that we have checked out all the Chinese in the state and they are free from disease for now.

“From January to date, we have examined five people that entered the state from China and they are all free from the disease. Anyone who comes in from China should stay indoors for two weeks; if he has a fever, he should report immediately to any health facility across the state,” Okpala said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: