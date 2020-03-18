Universal school of aviation bags UK’s global excellence award

Kindly Share This Story:

Universal School of Aviation (USA), Lagos, Nigeria has received the prestigious Global Excellence Award from the United Kingdom, U.K.

The international award was issued by the Acquisition International (AI) in London, United Kingdom.

It’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Onifade Eedris who disclosed this on Wednesday in Lagos, said the awards were presented to Universal School of Aviation for their Excellence in Aviation Training Services in Nigeria.

“This is the first award we are receiving in the year 2020 and we are very delighted that it’s an international award,”’ Dr Onifade said.

According to the Managing Director, the Global Excellence Award from the United Kingdom is just another remarkable achievement of the Universal School of Aviation, Nigeria.

He said in 2019, the multi-award-winning aviation institute received over 10 recognitions, both within and outside the country.

Onifade said: ”We will not rest on our oars, we will continue to carry out our operations in accordance with international best practices in the school of aviation globally.

”This awards and recognition encourage us to push further in the delivery of Aviation training.

”We wish to appreciate everyone who has contributed to the success of the Universal School of Aviation.”

Meanwhile, Dr Onifade has also been nominated top 100 CEO in Africa. The award is due to hold anytime this year.

Universal School of Aviation has its campus in Lagos and Abuja and is approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

