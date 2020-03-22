Uniport holds 2020 brain awareness week

Kindly Share This Story:

University of Port Harcourt Human Anatomy Museum and Exhibition Center has hosted the university’s annual brain awareness week with twenty-five selected students from five secondary schools in Port Harcourt competing for awards and prizes.

Dr. China Orish, head of department of Human Anatomy made this known in an interviews with newsmen during the weekend in Port Harcourt.

According to Orish “Our competition is part of an international effort to introduce young people to the excitement of scientific inquiry and the wonders of the human brain”.

In his remark, the brain awareness week program coordinator John C. Oyem, a Ph.D Human Anatomy (Neuroscience option) student and mentor to the local Youth Neuroscience Association of Nigeria (YNAN) said, “We connect high school students with International Youth Neuroscience Association (IYNA) undergraduate and graduate students as well as professional mentors, inspiring the next generation of neuroscientists.”

“Brain Awareness Week, was founded by the Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives (DABI) and the European Dana Alliance for the Brain (EDAB), and is coordinated by the Dana Foundation”, with support from the International Brain Research Organization (IBRO), he added.

