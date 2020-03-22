Union Bank shuts down operation over Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Union Bank of Nigeria has shut down its daily operations over the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statement, the bank directed its staff to work from home effective from Monday in a bid to tackle the scourge.

The Union Bank also gave safety tips for its staff while they work at home.

The statement read:: “Important

“Starting from Monday, March 23rd, Union Bank is activating remote work for all its employees except critical functions in our operations and service teams.

“Please read.

“Stay safe during this period. #Covid19

#Info #WHO #UnionBank #UnionCares #SelfIsolation#YourSimplerSmarterBank.”

