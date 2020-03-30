Unilever donates hygiene products to combat COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Unilever Nigeria Plc in demonstration of its commitment to making sustainable living commonplace through its operations, has donated its hygiene portfolio brands – Lifebuoy, OMO, Sunlight soaps and detergents to Ogun and Lagos state governments in complementing their efforts to combat the coronavirus challenge.

While making the donations to the government of both states, the Director, Corporate Affairs & Sustainable Business, Ghana and Nigeria, Mrs. Soromidayo George commended the states for leading effectively in the crisis and demonstrating capabilities to stem the spread of the virus with adequate preparation of the right infrastructure set up for affected people to be treated.

“Since the confirmation of the first case, the government has proven beyond reasonable doubt their capabilities to curtail the virus from spreading to become a pandemic. The strategic engagement of the state in keeping everyone informed through its channels of communications has been effective with the right actions taken to keep everyone safe.” Mrs. George said.

Brand Manager, Beauty and Hygiene, Unilever Nigeria, Motunrayo Babalola, also added that the Lifebuoy brand and other hygiene products of Unilever has been in the forefront of the global battle for combatting diseases like Ebola, Diarrhea and others. Mrs. Babalola noted that hygiene plays a crucial part in combatting many of these diseases. She noted that the Unilever brands such as Lifebuoy have social missions that have committed to helping people always live well by promoting hygiene in all spheres of live. This is a charge, she said that specifically comes to bear during these challenging times.

Receiving the products from Unilever in Ogun State, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker commended Unilever for its initiative in donating the products in support of the government efforts to fight the virus in the state. “We are making conscious efforts in our infrastructure set up to handle the COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state, and the support of Unilever will go a long way to curtail the spread, she said.”

Dr Coker was joined by Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, wife of the State Governor, represented by a Chest Physician from the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH, Sagamu, Dr. Bolanle Adefuye. She noted that the donation would aid hand washing among other measures that are key to abate the spread of the disease.

In Lagos State, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, appreciated Unilever for its initiative and urged the company to continue its good works of advocating strict adherence of the safety measures put in place by the state government and WHO through its communications channels to ensure the safety of everyone in addition to the donations of the products.

In a recent communication, Unilever said they were donating 100 million Euros to help fight the pandemic globally. The company continues to make efforts to complement the work of several governments in different countries all over the world.

