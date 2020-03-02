UNILAG launches anthem, to graduate 13,489

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

After nearly six decades of existence, the University of Lagos on Monday launched its school anthem, just as it is set to graduate 13,489 students during its 51st convocation ceremonies.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who briefed the press in Akoka, Lagos, said finally having an anthem for the institution was a dream come through.

“I am glad to inform you that the University of Lagos Senate has approved a University of Lagos Anthem which portrays the mission, vision and core values of this great citadel of learning. The Anthem will be officially launched today as part of the pre-convocation activities, ” he said.

Ogundipe, who commended, members of the committee that worked on the project, said the anthem would now be sung in all official activities in the school.

The Chairperson of the UNILAG Anthem Committee, Prof. Adejoke Oyewunmi, said the process of writing, composing and arriving at an anthem for the institution involved the entire university community.

She noted that two previous committees had worked on the project before her own committe was set up.

The VC, while giving a breakdown of those to graduate in the 2018/2019 season, said 7,198 students would bag first degrees, with 281 having First Class Division.

He added that 6,291 would bag post graduate degrees and diplomas and 112 receiving Doctor of Philosophy degrees.

Among the first degree graduates, Alimi Ibrahim Adedeji of the Department of Mechanical Engineering , Faculty of Engineering emerged the best graduating student with CGPA of 4.98.

Popoola Victoria Opeyemi of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences with CGPA of 4.90 emerged the best graduating student in Humanities.

Ogundipe thanked public spirited individuals, corporate bodies and members of the Alumni Association for their support for the school and called for more.

