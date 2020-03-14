Undue interference: Call Alaafin to order, Ekiti Council of Obas writes Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:

There seems to be brewing unrest between Ekiti Council of Traditional Rulers and paramount ruler, Alaafin of Oyo, over what it termed “undue interference” by the Oyo monarch in monarchial affairs in Ekiti.

In a five-page letter written and signed by the Ekiti State chairman of the council of traditional rulers, Alawe of Ilawe, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi to Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde titled: REQUEST TO STOP UNDUE INTERFERENCE OF HIS MAJESTY, OBA LAMIDI ADEYEMI IN THE INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF EKITI OBAS, the chairman asked Makinde to stop Alaafin from his “meddlesomeness in the internal affairs of Ekiti Obas.”

ALSO READ:

The letter is evidently a reaction to a previous letter written by the Alaafin of Oyo to Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, on 12 March 2020, with respect to the administration of chieftaincy matters in Ekiti State.

The Ilawe queried that the letter from Oba Adeyemi contained a lot of misrepresentation of facts and inaccurate accounts of events between the State Government and the traditional institution in Ekiti State.

The Alawe of Ilawe said: “… we, therefore, with all sense of authority and responsibility that the Alaafin goofed to say that from time immemorial that Obaship Lordship had been with the 16 Obas whom he could neither name nor mention. He only pretends not to know that the number of Pelupoelu Obas has never been static.”

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: