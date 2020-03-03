Ugwuanyi inaugurates newly-elected council chairmen, councillors

Kindly Share This Story:

…Tasks them on performance, accountability

….Reiterates commitment to LG autonomy

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, inaugurated the newly-elected chairmen of the 17 local government areas in the state and their deputies, charging them not to betray the overwhelming confidence reposed in their leadership capacities and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by the electorate.

Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, on Sunday, declared candidates of the PDP winners of chairmanship and councillorship seats contested in all the 17 local government areas and 260 electoral wards in the state, respectively and issued Certificates of Return to the new chairmen, accordingly.

Speaking during the inauguration, Ugwuanyi expressed delight that the people of the state turned out in their numbers to elect the chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the PDP in all the 17 LGAs and 260 electoral wards, and enjoined the newly-inaugurated chairmen and councillors to “exercise your popular mandates with the fear of God.”

READ ALSO:

The governor also charged the chairmen to lead with utmost sense of transparency, accountability, probity, and humaneness, advising that “in very difficult economic times like this, your government must wear a human face and work to lift our people out of poverty.”

He told them that “you must work diligently to execute the constitutional responsibilities of the third tier of government to help us to catalyze rural development and economy.”

According to him, “We want to see competitive development in the construction and maintenance of feeder roads, health facilities, primary educational facilities, portable water, rural electrification, and investment in agriculture, among others,”

While acknowledging the untiring efforts of his administration in enhancing the security of the state, Ugwuanyi further charged the new chairmen to complement the state government’s efforts and prioritise security and peace in their respective local governments, for the state to achieve more progress.

“To effectively do this, I expect you to live among your people in line with our understanding ahead of the election. Make yourselves very accessible to the people, interact with them regularly, feel their pulse constantly in order to serve and secure them better.”

LG autonomy

Reiterating his administration’s continued support and respect for the autonomy of the local government councils, Ugwuanyi disclosed that “there shall be no interferences whatsoever in the running of the councils. Instead, we will continue to synergise with the councils to better the lots of the rural areas where the overwhelming populations of our people live.”

He, therefore, told the council chairmen that “your loyalty is to God and the country; and your commitment is to the people.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: