Uganda turns back travellers who refused to self-quarantine

Uganda has told 22 foreigners who refused to self-quarantine on arrival for a business forum to return to their home countries.
Uganda’s Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said the 22 travellers arrived from “category one” countries deemed high-risk in the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The ministry has categorised Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, China, Germany, and Spain as countries whose citizens have to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days even if they do not have coronavirus symptoms.
The 22 travellers who arrived at the Entebbe International Airport were informed of the self-quarantine requirement.
They refused to observe the rule and instead opted to return to their home countries.
Uganda is hosting a two-day business forum that is attended by delegates from Europe.
The forum organisers have posted a security update on their website asking those planning to attend to follow the ministry of health’s guidelines due to the coronavirus outbreak, as reported by BBC.