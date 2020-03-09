Uganda turns back travellers who refused to self-quarantine

Kindly Share This Story:

Uganda has told 22 foreigners who refused to self-quarantine on arrival for a business forum to return to their home countries.

Uganda’s Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said the 22 travellers arrived from “category one” countries deemed high-risk in the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry has categorised Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, China, Germany, and Spain as countries whose citizens have to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days even if they do not have coronavirus symptoms.

The 22 travellers who arrived at the Entebbe International Airport were informed of the self-quarantine requirement.

They refused to observe the rule and instead opted to return to their home countries.

Uganda is hosting a two-day business forum that is attended by delegates from Europe.

The forum organisers have posted a security update on their website asking those planning to attend to follow the ministry of health’s guidelines due to the coronavirus outbreak, as reported by BBC.

