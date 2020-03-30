Pastor jailed for ‘claiming COVID-19 doesn’t exist in Africa’

Kindly Share This Story:

A cleric, Augustine Yiga, has been accused by the Uganda prosecutors of telling his congregation their is no coronavirus in Uganda and Africa.

The controversial pastor has been charged and jailed by the country’s authorities for “doing acts likely to cause the spread of COVID-19”, AFP reported.

Report indicated that the alleged denial of the existence of coronavirus by the pastor was broadcasted by local television stations.

“Pastor Yiga of the Revival Christian Church was charged and remanded to prison for doing acts likely to cause the spread of COVID-19,” said Uganda police spokesman Patrick Onyango.

“Claiming that COVID-19 doesn’t exist in Africa and Uganda undermines government efforts in fighting the epidemic and exposes the public to great danger of laxity in observing the guidelines on its control and prevention,” he added.

But the pastor’s lawyer, Wilberforce Kayiwa, said Yiga denied the charge of promoting the spread of the virus.

The pastor faces a jail term of up to seven years.

The Uganda Health Ministry has continued to appeal to the general public to remain calm but vigilant and practice preventive measures.

Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub at least three times a day, maintain a social distance of at least 2 meters and if you have flu-like symptoms, cover your nose and mouth with a mask.

