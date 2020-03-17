Breaking News
Translate

UEFA postpone Euro 2020 until next summer amid coronavirus crisis

On 2:26 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

UEFA postpone Euro 2020 until next summer amid coronavirus crisis

The competition will now take place next summer between 11 June to 11 July.

President Aleksander Ceferin chaired a video conference meeting on Tuesday to discuss the future of the 2019/20 season, including Europe’s domestic leagues, the Champions League and internationals.

Three separate calls were made; the first to decide on UEFA’s club competitions – the Champions League and Europa League – and the second to postpone the Euros by a year and scrap the Nations League.

The final call was made between the UEFA Executive Committee, which includes the likes of former Manchester United chairman David Gill, to confirm the proposals.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Isis tells followers not to travel to Europe for attacks because of outbreak

The hope is that postponing the international tournament will allow domestic leagues to be finished, though there remains huge uncertainty over whether that will indeed be possible.

It’s being widely reported that UEFA wants all domestic football to be completed by the end of June 2020.

Naturally, we may not know until nearer the time whether it will be safe for games to take place before then.

However, UEFA have at least taken one major decision to give everyone the best possible chance.

GiveMeSport

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!