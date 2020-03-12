Udu LG boss urges Nigerians to emulate Rotary members

Kindly Share This Story:

Chairman of Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Onajite Brown, has commended Rotary Club members on charity and selflessness, urging individuals and groups to emulate them.

The council boss gave the commendation when Rotary Club of Ovwian, Delta State, donated a four-room public toilet and water tank and borehole for use of the traders at the Orhuwhorun community market.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project the Udu council boss, who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Justice Irikefe, noted that the Club had been of immense help to the area, through provision of basic infrastructure, intervening in critical areas of need of society and providing essential services to the people for the good of all.

Governor of District 9141 of the Rotary Club of Nigeria, Nze Anizor, who commissioned the facilities, expressed delight with the milestone, and urged them to continue to promote the course of humanity in all their private and public endeavours.

Anizor, who was represented by the Assistant District Governor, Clement Aboderin, assured that the Club was doing everything possible to improve on the standard of living of people in order to make the world a better and safer place for the people.

President of the Rotary Club of Ovwian, Jevi Edukuza, in his remarks, disclosed that the donation of the facility became imperative in the wake of various epidemic, diseases and sanitary demands of the modern age.

He stressed that with the premium placed on a core service area of Rotary International with regards water, sanitation and hygiene, there was need to continue to invest in this area of need of the society.

He said: “We know the importance of clean and good toilets, and having a place where you can do it in a busy and growing market like the Orhuwhorun Market of great importance.

“Therefore, we have also provided public tap by which the people in the Market can wash their hand regularly especially in this time of infectious diseases like Corona Virus, Lassa fever among others.”

President of Orhuwhorun Community, Mr. Joseph Obioru, while receiving the keys to the toilet facility, thanked members of the club for the kind gesture, promising to make good use of the facility so as to encourage the club to do more for them in the future.

