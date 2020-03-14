Breaking News
Uche Ogah, Moghalu, Abia Speaker, others adorn Ndigbo Times Magazine

Ndigbo Times

The latest edition of Ndigbo Times Magazine, South Eastern Region’s leading international political, business and lifestyle journal hits the newsstands this month with exclusive reports, stories, interviews, news and trends on critical issues and topics on Nigeria’s Region.

The Next issue of Ndigbo Times is headlined by New Generation Igbo Leaders. We take a wide overview of New Generation Leaders which includes Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, Rt. Hon Chinedum Orji, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, High Chief Michael Onuoha, Dr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, Hon. Uche Nwosu, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, Mr. Nicky Jonas Okeke and Pastor Goodheart Ekwueme.

This edition of Ndigbo Times also features a revealing interview and stories with some prominent people like Hon. Prince Ofor Chukwuegbo, Dr. Sam Nnamani, Mr. Uche Igbokwe, CEO of Razor Sharp Collections, Amb. Chibuzor Iheme Bayaya, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Hon. Emeka Ikedi, Mr. Anthony Emeka Okoko, Mr. Kingsley Okenwa, Frank Mba and a few others.

Ndigbo Times new edition packs more excitement with must-read stories on the Unprecedented achievement of Mr. Emmanuel Tochi Nwafor, Amb. Henry Okeosisi Ibeh, Chief Frank Ewuzie, Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo, Mr. Bobby Ubani Chinagorom, Mr. Emeka Eneanya, Hon. Andrew Amaechi, Barr. Emeka Mbamah, Barr. Ebele Iyiegbu and Current Most Lucrative Business to do in South East Region.

The richly packaged issue completes with regulars like Personalities, Interviews, Special Features, Business & Investment, and Event News.

