UBA donates N28.5m to fight COVID-19 in Kwara

The United Bank for Africa (UBA), on Monday, boosted the fight against Coronavirus in Kwara with a donation of N28.5m.

The Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, who is the chairman of the Task Force Team for the fight against COVID-19 in the state, received the cheque on behalf of the government.

Mr. Kazeem Salaudeen, the Head of the bank in Kwara, said it was the financial institution’s way of supporting the government in the fight against the spread of the virus.

In his remarks, the deputy governor thanked the bank for the gesture and promised that the money would be domiciled in the bank for accountability purposes.

He also promised that the funds would be judiciously used to ensure that the state manages the situation very well.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governor had earlier briefed members of the COVID-19 committee that no fewer than 15 transporters were arrested in the early hours of Monday for violating the government’s directive and protocols.

He also disclosed that no fewer than 80 motorcycles were seized from their owners for violating the stay-at-home order to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Alabi said he had directed that none of those arrested or their seized property should be released until otherwise directed.

The deputy governor commended members of the task force for their selfless services, even as he disclosed that the team shut down a church in Idofian, a suburb of Ilorin, on Sunday while preparing for service.

Alabi added that the committee was also considering shutting down some markets, adding, however, that the state government would have redeemed its promising of distributing food items as palliative measures before such would be done.

The deputy governor, while disclosing that the Emir of Shonga, Alhaji Haliru Yahaya, had been appointed the chairman of the committee on palliative measures, said that no politician would be allowed to be part of the committee.

