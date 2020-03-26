Two persons feared killed by military stray bullets in Bayelsa community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio – Yenogoa

Two persons have been feared killed by strayed bullets in Ezetu Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa following an alleged military invasion of the community.

According to community sources, the soldiers reportedly stormed the community based on intelligence reports that some unidentified armed suspects, who attacked and burnt a military houseboat at Azagbene in Ekeremor Local Government Area, were taking refuge in the community.

The sources disclosed that a shoot-out ensued leading to the death of the two persons at Eddy Camp located between Ezetu and Ekeni communities, with reports that some others were injured in the incident while some were taken away.

The military has yet to react to the development as attempts to reach the authorities of the JTF were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, a civil society group Coalition of Niger Delta Activists has condemned the menace of sea piracy in some parts of

Ekeremor Local Government Area, regretting that the menace has disrupted the socio-economic activities in the areas.

Leader of the coalition, Alhaji Yusuf Eregbene, in a statement in Yenagoa said: “Contractors carrying food, water and essential items in supply boats to oil companies are not spared, workers and security operatives and the JTF are also attacked, intimidated and violently robbed on the waterways. Sometimes the government security forces JTF are confronted maimed or even killed.

“The communities indicate that the people are overwhelmed by the ferocity and frequency of the sea-pirates attacks in the last three months particularly in along Ramos River, Agge, Aghoro area and Dodo River.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: