Two in police net for killing Facebook friend in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

108 suspected cultists paraded

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Anambra State Police command has arrested two persons for allegedly killing a Facebook friend and dumping the corpse in the bush in Nanka, Orumba North local government area of the state.

Also yesterday, the command paraded 108 suspected cultists following a raid in various parts of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang said the two persons robbed their victim of valuables before killing him and then dumped his body in the bush.

READ ALSO:

Abang, who spoke through the Command’s public relations officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, said the suspects, Angus Chukwebuka Nwankwo and Chidiebere Omeyi lured the deceased from Owerri, Imo State to Nanka where they killed him.

He said: “Following intelligence report, Puff Adder operatives in conjunction with the Command’s Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), arrested Angus Chukwebuka Nwankwo (30) and Chidiebere Omeyi (20) at Nanka.

“The suspects had on 27/2/2020 lured a Facebook user simply identified as Willswags from Owerri in Imo State to Nanka. After robbing the victim of his belongings, suspects allegedly killed and dumped his body inside the bush.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and led police to the bush in Nanka where the decomposing body of the victim was found. The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.”

According to the CP, a Tecno phone belonging to the deceased was recovered from the suspects, adding that they would be charged to court after investigations.

He said that of the 108 suspects paraded, 34 were screened out, 20 were charged to court, while 21 are under aged.

Exhibits recovered from them, according to him, include ten locally made pistols,11 machetes , nine cartridges, nine battle axes, one fabricated gun, three cult regalia, eight daggers, three Barrets and three swords.

Also recovered from them were seven improvised bunkers for inhaling substances suspected to be cocaine.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: