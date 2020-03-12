Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Twitter orders all employees worldwide to work from home

On 3:00 pmIn Technologyby
Kindly Share This Story:

Twitter, Coronavirus

All Twitter employees must work from home until further notice in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the company announced today. Twitter had already “strongly encouraged” employees to do so in an announcement early last week, but is now making the directive mandatory across the world.

ALSO READ:Jordan urges English football to get real over coronavirus threat

Twitter will continue to pay contractors, hourly workers, and vendors for standard working hours if they’re unable to perform their duties at home. The company will also be providing reimbursement for home office setup expenses, as well as for parents who may have to pay additional daycare costs.

Tech companies including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have issued similar guidance to employees in various regions, but Twitter’s order to its entire 4,900-strong global workforce is one of the strongest yet amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Verge

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!