Twitter orders all employees worldwide to work from home

All Twitter employees must work from home until further notice in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the company announced today. Twitter had already “strongly encouraged” employees to do so in an announcement early last week, but is now making the directive mandatory across the world.

Twitter will continue to pay contractors, hourly workers, and vendors for standard working hours if they’re unable to perform their duties at home. The company will also be providing reimbursement for home office setup expenses, as well as for parents who may have to pay additional daycare costs.

Tech companies including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have issued similar guidance to employees in various regions, but Twitter’s order to its entire 4,900-strong global workforce is one of the strongest yet amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

