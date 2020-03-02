Tuition fee: 18 fresh students lose admission in Ondo Medical university

Kindly Share This Story:

EIGHTEEN fresh students admitted into the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Ondo State have lost their admission opportunity due to the inability of their parents’ to pay the tuition before the matriculation day.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Friday Okonofua stated this weekend during the fifth matriculation ceremony of the varsity held in Ondo town.

Prof Okonofua said that “matriculation signals the formal admission of the students into the university. Any students who fail to pay his or her fees cannot register and will therefore not matriculate.

“After today’s ceremony, such students would have lost their admission this year and will no longer be recognized as students of this university.”

The Vice Chancellor said that “557 students were admitted into the seven faculties in the institution with Faculty of Sciences leading with 139 students.

“Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences had 122 students, 120 were admitted into Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, 85 admitted into Faculty of Nursing, 70 into Medicine Faculty and 21 into Faculty of Dentistry.

The oath taken by the fresh students warned that “the fresh students shall neither be part nor encourage anyone to partake in cultism and that they shall promote the good image of the institution at all times.

Prof Okonofua who lauded the support of Tertiary Education Trust Funds(TETFUNDS) for the institution noted that it contributed tremendously to its development.

He equally commended former governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko who established the institution, while eulogising the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for his relentless efforts in seeing the varsity develop to achieve its mission statement.

The Vice Chancellor assured the university community and the people of the state that he would “continue to support the varsity even after his retirement to help it get all the courses offered by the varsity accredited at the appropriate times.

