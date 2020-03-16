TUC calls for thorough investigation of Lagos explosion

Kindly Share This Story:

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday urged the Lagos State government to carry out a thorough investigation into the explosion that rocked Abule-Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area of the state on Sunday.

The TUC President and Secretary-General, Messrs Quadri Olaleye and Musa-Lawal Ozigi, made the appeal in a joint statement issued in Lagos.

The union urged Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu to do everything possible to forestall any future occurrence similar to the recent Lagos explosion.

It expressed concern that pipelines and gas plant explosions were becoming too frequent in the state.

According to the statement, over 85 percent of such accidents are preventable, if safety standards are observed.

“At every opportunity, including this one, people take advantage of the system.

“The contractors and materials that will be used for the repairs of the pipelines that are affected by the Lagos explosion have to be closely monitored to ensure that substandard materials are not used; it is also a contributory factor,” the union leaders said.

TUC described the attempt to rescue the pupils of Bethlehem Girls College by the Principal, Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha, who died in the Lagos explosion as a huge sacrifice.

It said: “It is possible she could have escaped but she thought of the children in her care and decided to assist.

“Our leaders at all levels must emulate the feat of the deceased; leadership is a call to service and not for personal aggrandizement.”

(NAN)

Vanguard

