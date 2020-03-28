Trump considers quarantine of New York, 2 others

Kindly Share This Story:

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is considering “a quarantine of developing hot spots” in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

The idea did not go down well with Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York who dismissed it is unworkable.

Speaking at a news conference, Cuomo stated that he did not know how “that could be legally enforceable”.

“I spoke to the president about the ship coming up and the four sites, I didn’t speak to him about any quarantine.

“I don’t even know what that means. I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable.

“From a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would be accomplishing. I don’t even like the sound of it,” he said.

New York is currently the epicentre of the Coronavirus epidemic in the United States with no fewer than 52,000 cases and 728 deaths.

With no fewer than 100,000 infections and 1,800 fatalities, the U.S. in turn is currently the global epicentre of the pandemic in terms of confirmed cases. (NAN)

