True federalism is needed to move Nigeria forward- Okowa

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said true federalism where all the federating units could truly operate on the basis of equity, fairness and justice was needed to move the country forward.

Okowa who spoke when he played host to leaders of South-South and Middle Belt Forum comprising Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere and Middle Belt in Asaba, held that

restructuring was imperative.

Insisting that there must be equity, fairness and justice in all that was being done as a nation, he said restructuring was necessary in the promotion of true federalism.

The Governor said: “We should remind the nation and the Federal Government that there is need for restructuring,” adding that the Constitution of the country was not given to the nation by Nigerians.

Okowa said: “The National Assembly had made attempt to amend it (the Constitution) but due to divergence of views, it has not been easy to amend it.

“Unfortunately, a whole lot of things are sacrificed on the altar of politics and political parties and this is a major problem in this country.”

While commending the leaders and members of South-South and Middle Belt Forum for their sustained advocacy for restructuring and true federalism, he said; “I belief that you people are doing a good work.

“You need the support of all and on my part, the little I can do, I will do to support you to the best of my ability.”

On the recent killing of 10 people in Uwheru in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state by suspected herdsmen, Okowa said that the state government was making arrangement on how to assist the children and families of the deceased.

Lamenting that farmers/ herdsmen crisis was a nationwide challenge, he assured that the state government would convey its condolences to the affected families.

He expressed hope that a lasting solution would be proffered to the rather endemic problem.

Speaking earlier, the leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who spoke on behalf of the leader of the Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, told Governor Ifeanyi Okowa that they were in Asaba to lend support to the South-South Governors Forum’s initiative to float a regional security outfit, and to condole the state over the recent killings in Uwheru.

Saying that it was their desire that the country should be restructured, Adebanjo explained that restructuring was not a new or political philosophy.

Maintaining that restructuring had to do with true federalism, he said anyone opposed to restructuring was an enemy to the country.

He commended Okowa for his passionate commitment towards the infrastructural growth and development of Delta, and urged him not to relent.

