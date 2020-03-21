‘Troops killed 26 armed bandits, rescued 9 kidnapped in Katsina, Zamfara’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Nigerian troops combating the menace of armed banditrry in Zamfara and Katsina states have reportedly eliminated 26 bandits in multiple gunfights just as nine persons kidnapped by the bandits were rescued from their camps.

Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, Director of Defence Media Operations, made the disclosure, yesterday, in Abuja.

During the operations, 4 AK 47 rifles, 2 locally made pistols, 3 dane guns, 17 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition of AK 47 and one Motorcycle were reportedly recovered.

According to him, between Thursday 18 and Friday 19 March, “Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji acting on credible intelligence invalidated 2 bandits in Bindim and Koli towns of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

“The successful operation led to the recovery of 17 rounds of 7.62 mm of AK 47 and 1 motor cycle.

“In the same vein, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, while on patrol at Gando, rescued 7 males and 2 females kidnapped by bandits.

“The victims have been handed over to their families”.

