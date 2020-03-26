Tremendoc expands team to provide telemedicine support to Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Tremendoc, Africa’s leading telemedicine platform has announced the expansion of its operation team providing a pool of 200 doctors available round the clock to provide medical assistance to Nigerians.

This expansion has come at an opportune time in light of the current battle Nigeria and the rest of the world is currently facing against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Tremendoc app is a platform that connects patients with licensed doctors who can consult, diagnose, prescribe medication and make recommendations on medical conditions and treatments. The app – which is available on both the iOS and Google Play Store – was re-launched last year and has completed over 5,000 consultations in 2020 alone, with capacity to do more in the coming months.

In today’s dynamic and technology-driven world, it has become important for patients to have access to health care regardless of their geographical location. This has become even more crucial in light of growing public fears around visiting health care centres and possible exposure to COVID-19.

With the telemedicine support that Tremendoc provides, patients can gain access to quality healthcare services and professionals from the comfort of their homes and limit hospital visits to cases of absolute necessity. Little wonder different companies like banks and multinationals are partnering with Tremendous to provide free access to their customers and employees.

Speaking on this expansion, the Founder of Tremendoc, Mr. Ugochukwu ‘Jay’ Chikezie said, “According to the World Health Organization, Nigeria’s doctor to patient ratio is 1 medical Doctor to 6,000 Nigerians, where the WHO approved ratio is 1 Doctor to 600 patients. With the growing spread of COVID-19, the health sector may become overwhelmed leaving patients with other health issues at risk of neglect. Tremendoc will, therefore, mitigate this risk by providing instant access to medical advice for Nigerians with varied health issues. We are essentially providing convenient and affordable health care at the customer’s fingertips.”

Mr. Chikezie also emphasized the benefits of Tremendoc as a platform to address matters involving mental, sexual, reproductive and other sensitive health issues that have hitherto gone unreported out of fear or shame. He expressed; “Our platform provides one-on-one round the clock access to licensed doctors via audio call, video call or text. Users can speak to therapists or get advice on mental or sexual health issues without fear of stigmatization because they are assured of complete confidentiality.”

The dynamic evolution of technology today and the outbreak of COVID-19 continue to disrupt life as we know. One of the biggest permanent changes we can expect to see in the near future will be the area of healthcare itself. Tremendoc is, therefore, poised to shape the narrative of how people can access health care both in Nigeria and globally.

About Tremendoc

Tremendoc is a solution that allows patients get basic consultations by chatting or having audio/video calls with licensed Doctors 24/7 via its mobile app available on the Play store and Apple store. Tremendoc is solving two problems, for the patient in Africa with limited access to healthcare and the inconvenience attached to receiving Healthcare and secondly the plague of low pay to Doctors in Nigeria and Africa in general.

