Tompolo: Drop charges to deepen peace in Niger Delta – Pukon

On 10:25 amIn Newsby
BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Tompolo
Tompolo and Buhari

WARRI:  FEDERAL government has been urged to drop charges against Ijaw leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo , saying the move will further consolidate peace in the Niger Delta region.

 

A chieftain of ijaw Youth Council, IYC and aspirant for the office of Secretary General in the forthcoming IYC election, Comrade Frank Pukon told newsmen in Warri, Delta state   that the government should consider the peace move , adding that it should also unfreeze Tompolo’s account.

He said the prolong manhunt for Tompolo  should be ended as a strategy  to deepen peace  in the region , saying the government  stand to gain massively .

 

Pukon further hailed the commitment of Tompolo to peace and development in the Niger Delta region, adding that Ijaw nation was proud of him.

 

 

“We cannot be at rest and be peaceful when Tompolo, our father and leader’s  life is under threat. We cannot be mute when our leader is not at peace.  You can’t tend to be a friend to the children and hate the father, such is an act of back stabbing. We will not sleep until we see Tompolo, our father and our leader is at peace with the Government”, he appealed .

