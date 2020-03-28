Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return home after recovering from coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have arrived back home in Los Angeles after both tested positive for coronavirus and spent weeks in isolation in Australia.

The actor was seen stretching down to touch the tarmac then doing a celebration dance before entering a terminal after he and Wilson touched down in Los Angeles by private jet. The couple was then photographed driving together, with Hanks behind the wheel of a Range Rover, through LA back to their home.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were in Australia for the pre-production of Biz Lurhmann’s Elvis Presley film when they revealed earlier this month they had tested positive for the virus.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus shakes up politicians across Africa

They were briefly hospitalized before being released into isolation at an undisclosed Australian residence. And he had tweeted this week that they were both feeling better before jetting back home.

Hanks shared multiple updates on Twitter during the ordeal to remind his followers of the importance of self-quarantine to stem the pandemic.

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?” Hanks wrote.

He added: “Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”

Earlier this week he revealed on social media that he and Wilson were starting to feel better, two weeks after testing positive with the virus, while she shared her quarantine playlist with fans.

It is not yet known if the couple tested negative before returning to the US. A rep for Hanks didn’t immediately get back to us

New York Post

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: