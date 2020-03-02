Toluwanimi grabs award for Child rights Advocacy   

Kindly Share This Story:

…becomes ‘Save our Generation’ project ambassador

By Victor Arjiromanus

Stellar girl and child rights advocate, the little Miss Nigeria international, Queen Toluwanimi Omole is without doubt, rising fast to becoming a personality to reckon with in the scene of happenings on the Nigerian and international stage.

Living by the expectations of her crown as the little Miss Nigeria international, the Nine years old Miss Toluwanimi never shies away from any opportunity to speak out in defense and safety of Nigerian children and the actualization of the child rights act in all 36 states of Nigeria.

This has won her the admiration of thousands of people who follow her on social media, and of course, the recent award given to her by Denice media productions limited (DMPL) in recognition for her relentless efforts and outspokenness on issues pertaining to child rights. She was also named child ambassador for the ‘Save our Generation’ project by DMPL.

Presenting the award of recognition to the little queen, the Chairman ‘Save our Generation’ Mr. Ogali Victor, said; ‘We are proud of you, and of your firm resolve to speak out against actions militating against the full actualization of the child rights in Nigeria’

“We have keenly observed you in the past months through your weekly program ‘Child rights corner with Queen Tolu’ on social media platforms, and on YouTube, where you speak to educate the public on the dangers of child abuse and molestation, and calling on the society to embrace actions that will curb the menace. There is no doubt whatsoever that you deserve this honor, and we advise you to do more.’

Receiving the award, Miss Toluwanimi thanked the organization, and reassured them of her continued resolve to hit on the issues of child abuse.

‘’Please allow me to express my warm gratitude to Denice media productions limited, the organizers of “Save Our Generation Project” for the award presentation and for giving me the opportunity to speak on behalf of Nigerian children. I am happy to partner with you as I believe my vision for Nigerian children aligns with the purpose of the “Save Our Generation Initiative”. To this end, I dedicate this award to every Nigerian Child especially the less-privileged children who are deprived of their rights.

‘’The average Nigerian child on a daily basis faces all manner of social ills and vices like genital mutilation, child trafficking, street hawking, and child marriage with attendant problems related to early child birth, sexual abuse and exploitation which expose children to reproductive and sexual infections including HIV/AIDS. It is assumed that poverty is the single most common factor behind child abuse, although the religious and socio-cultural values and unequal gender relations are also important determinants.’’

‘’ In Nigeria, mostly girls are trafficked primarily into domestic services, street hawking and commercial sexual exploitation. The UNICEF reported in 2015 that One in Four girls and One in Ten boys in Nigeria had experienced sexual violence before the age of Eighteen and this statistics is really alarming.’’

‘’My vision as the Little Miss Nigeria international is to ensure that the Child Rights Acts is enjoyed by every child regardless of their gender, tribe and societal status, and I won’t relent until this is achieved.’’ She said.

