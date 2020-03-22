“Toilet Paper Challenge:” Messi, others kill time in quarantine

Kindly Share This Story:

Athletes all around the world and across a variety of sports are finding ways to stay active during coronavirus quarantines, but one specific challenge has taken over social media over the last few days, particularly after Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi took part.

The “10 Touch Challenge,” also known as the “Toilet Paper Challenge,” sees athletes try to juggle a roll of toilet paper ten times with their feet, similarly to how soccer players juggle soccer balls in training.

The challenge appears to be inspired by Messi’s current Barca squad-mate Riqui Puig, who posted a video juggling toilet paper, though without the challenge aspect, earlier this week:

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes showed part of why he’s been so good for the R

France legend Thierry Henry didn’t quite get the ten touches in, but his was perhaps the most impressive show of dexterity and dribbling skill.

