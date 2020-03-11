Three to die by hanging in Zaria for conspiracy, armed robbery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan and Peter Duru

Three persons have been sentenced to death by hanging for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery by the Kaduna State High Court 1 sitting at Dogarawa Sabon Gari Zaria.

Those convicted by the Court were Jimoh Abdullahi, Ali Abdullahi, and Na Malama, all residents of Sabon Gari Zaria of Kaduna State.

While delivering judgement, Justice Mannir Muhammad Ladan said the convicts were found guilty of criminal conspiracy under section 97 PC and armed robbery under section 6.(2) and Federal Government law 2005 punishable under section1 (2) (9).

The case which began in 2017 came to an end following their conviction to death by hanging.

In another news, unknown armed men Monday night reportedly shot dead one Mzambatiav Ikyagba, a Benue state vigilante official at the Akpehe settlement area of Makurdi, the state capital.

According to an eyewitness, the victim was killed at about 10pm in a provision shop located directly opposite Saint Joseph Church Akpehe.

The eyewitness said, “the armed men, who obviously were robbers, stormed the provision shop at about 10pm and while they were robbing the shop, the vigilante official, unaware of the number of persons involved in the robbery attempted to apprehend one of them.

“He held one of them, calling for help, not knowing that others were lurking around the vicinity. One of the criminals came from behind and shot him dead after which the armed men fled with their loot. “Strangely this is about the fifth time that particular shop is being robbed in the last few months and no arrests has so far been made in connection with the incidents.”

