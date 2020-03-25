Thieves burgled 25 shops, stole millions of naira in central market Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma

The Katsina central market was Monday night invaded by suspected burglars, who reportedly broke into 25 shops and made away with millions of naira belonging to traders.

The market management is still said to be wondering how the thieves had access into the market despite having over 30 security men.

The Katsina Central Market Chairman of Traders Association, Alhaji Abbas Labaran, confirmed the burgling of 25 shops and the theft of cash running into millions of naira.

Labaran said that the victims are currently undertaking stock of what they lost. “We are suspecting negligence of duty on the part of the security company handling the protection of the market.

“The security company will compensate our members because it was part of our agreement had with them.

“If they fail to compensate our members we shall surely drag them to court for breach of contract,” he said.

Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, the Special Adviser to Governor Masari on Market Development, who also confirmed the incident, yesterday, said: “We have reported the matter to the police for investigation and action”.

“We have over 30 security men attached to the market and we are surprised that this theft happened,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

