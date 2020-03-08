There are people alive who stole more than Abacha ― Salam Bamidele

Kindly Share This Story:

A member representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedero/Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun State, Salam Bamidele said that there are people alive today that have stolen way more than former Head of State Sani Abacha.

Bamidele also noted that had Abacha been alive today, there is no chance anyone would know the extent of the damage he inflicted on Nigeria financially.

Asked during an interview with Vanguard if Abacha’s demise was the reason all these were in the open, the Federal Rep member said: “Certainly yes, I have said it a number of times. It is actually because he is no more.

“I am sure there are people alive today who stole probably as much as Sani Abacha. I may not be able to mention names.

I don’t have the facts. I am just assuming because of the kind of laxity in government then and the kind of impunity and grand corruption that pervaded the era that makes it plausible that similar or larger cases of fraud may have been perpetrated by some persons.

“But, unfortunately, he is the one who is no more and Yoruba has a proverb that says ‘when a knife is missing.’ you will hardly find anyone who would confess that he used the knife to cut yam to eat.

“So, because he is no more, it is easy to put everything on him, but I am very sure that if you look deeply, you will find some persons alive who were players in that regime and who committed financial crimes of equal or more dimensions,” Bamidele said.

