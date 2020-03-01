The Wonder of turning Bitter to Better Life (5)

Kindly Share This Story:

By William Kumuyi

Isaiah 55:6-7 “Seek ye the LORD while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near: Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.”

You will obtain the mercy of God today and your bitter nature will become a better life as you come to Christ in Jesus name!

Ezekiel 34:25 “And I will make with them a covenant of peace, and will cause the evil beasts to cease out of the land: and they shall dwell safely in the wilderness, and sleep in the woods.”

The Lord is calling you to step out of sin and He wants you to have a covenant (an agreement) with Him so that you will be able to enjoy the benefits of His divine pardon for your life and for your family.

When you accept the offer of the Lord, He will forgive your sins and make peace reign in your heart and your family will also experience divine peace. He will also grant you complete protection from the enemy hunting after your life.

Today, as you come to Jesus, evil operation will cease in your life and that curse working against you will be broken because the Lord has earmarked you for blessing.

Ezekiel 34:26 “And I will make them and the places round about my hill a blessing; and I will cause the shower to come down in his season; there shall be showers of blessing.”

Expect the showers of salvation and miscellaneous miracles upon your life today because God will move in His divine elements to set you free.

Ezekiel 36:25-27 “Then will I sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you. A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you a heart of flesh. And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes, and ye shall keep my judgments, and do them.”

God wants to make you a candidate for salvation. He will cleanse you and forgive you all that you have sinned. Afterwards, He will give you a new heart because there is a way out of bitterness and into that which is better.

Ezekiel 36:11 “And I will multiply upon you man and beast; and they shall increase and bring fruit: and I will settle you after your old estates, and will do better unto you than at your beginnings: and ye shall know that I am the LORD.”

As you embrace Jesus, whatever good thing you may have experienced in the past, greater is coming today. Your personal life will become better. Your family life will become better. Your professional life will become better. Your friendship will become better. In fact, everything in your life will turn around for the better because you are experiencing the better life through Jesus.

My friend, this is the day! This is your day: a day when every negative thing will give way in your life. A day when the power of God will come from heaven and take over your spirit, soul and body, and drive away those negative symptoms out of your life.

The Lord is telling you tonight that life can become better. He wants you to understand that you are under a mandate to make your life better and that you can make it to become better here on earth and in eternity.

When you receive Jesus into your life as your Saviour, you will not face the prospect of languishing in hell for the rest of your life in eternity. That is why you need to come out of sin and the bitter life of oppression and depression it heralds and you will be proud you did!

What are you waiting for? Accept Jesus into your life right now. Believe that He has the power to save you from sin and confess your sins, and He will abundantly pardon you and write your name in heaven.

Bow your head and pray to ask God for forgiveness and receive Jesus Christ into your life today.

