Muyiwa Adekeye, media adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, sheds more light on the appointment of the deposed Emir of Kano, Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, as Vice Chairman of the state Investment and Promotion Agency (KADIPA). Adekeye speaks on the heels of the deposition and before the Kaduna government offered Sanusi the second appointment as Chancellor of Kaduna State University.

What informed the appointment of Sanusi into KADIPA board?

First, having the personality of His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi will really boost the potentials of finance and investment in Kaduna State. It is a considered business decision to reinforce and strengthen the state investment plan.

But with the speed at which Kaduna State made this appointment, one would wonder whether there is political angle to it, given that Kano and Kaduna are neighbours?

Leadership is obliged to spot talents, promote and retain talents. I have no doubt that his Highness Muhammadu Sanusi, with his knowledge and experience, will be available for the benefit of Kaduna State and as Vice Chairman of Kaduna Investment and Promotion Agency (KAPIDA).

Was this what Kaduna State was thinking before the emir’s deposition occurred?

We are delighted to have a man like Muhammadu Sanusi as the second Vice Chairman of the board of KADIPA which was an agency statutorily chaired by our deputy governor.

When did you start to consider appointing Sanusi for this position?

The governor of Kaduna State approached the board and has announced that we are having Sanusi as Vice Chairman. That is a reality. To the governor, His Highness Sanusi coming around will help us expand and succeed in the investment plan of the state.

Would you say this is a new thinking and also people would assume if he had accepted this offer? What was the response from him?

Sanusi has been a friend of Kaduna State. He has participated and spoken in our investment programmes and other events. We have no doubt that our state will continue to benefit from his support.

Has he accepted or not?

His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi has been a friend of Kaduna State. He has participated in our investment summits and supported and he is a close friend of our governor.

Was he in Kaduna and how is this appointment going to play out?

He is not in Kaduna. I have no doubt that, as a citizen of this country, Sanusi will have no impediment in exercising his rights including the one to support Kaduna State.

Is that support going to be through physical presence and how will that work out?

Yes. As Vice Chairman of the agency, we will be holding meeting at least once every quarter.

Did the state consider whether or not that there would be any misinterpretation or misunderstanding from those who downgraded him as he is banished? Or is there a form of understanding between Kaduna and Kano State governments?

Kaduna State is obliged to utilise every opportunity to deepen its own resources and take decisive steps to accelerate the development for the benefit of her citizens.

On what grounds do you refer to him as ‘His Highness’ because Kano State government now refers to him as Mallam?

People’s titles are not extinguished at the expiration of office. Obasanjo is still referred to as President Obasanjo.

Does it mean that the Kaduna government does not consider him banished?

Kaduna State government has issued a clear statement on its joy of having a man of Sanusi’s caliber joining the investment agency in the state.

