The rise and rise of Ifezuoke Chikodili Michael, Nigerian media PR

Every generation has its own beacons of hope for various niches. Most times, we celebrate the previous generation so much that we fail to acknowledge the new crop of light-bearers holding up the torch for their generation and the next.

Ifezuoke Chikodili Michael aka Mr Fancy (born 29 March 1992) is a fast-rising Nigerian media entrepreneur, award-winning journalist and pr practitioner. For a decade now, he has garnered key experience in all forms of traditional and new media and has translated that practical experience into successful online campaigns; he is also recognised as a leading expert on Social Media and Youth Lifestyles.

He is the founding partner of what is unarguably one of the biggest media company in Africa, Fancysocialmedia and one of the brains behind Models Naija, a platform dedicated to promoting African models.

An innovator in his sphere, Michael has worked as an expert in developing content across the continent, mostly with Fancysocialmedia, which is focused on inspiring leadership, building entrepreneurs and innovative use of the media (traditional and new) tool for promoting upcoming entertainers in Nigeria.

Ifezuoke Chikodili graduated from Anambra State University with a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry. In June 2017, he received the Media promoter of the year from Nigerian Gold Face organisation.

Quizzed on his next move as he marked his 28th birthday today, the jovial Anambra State-born publicist revealed his plans to establish a Photo/recording Studio in Lagos and find his life partner.

VANGUARD

